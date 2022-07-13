ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsyELa00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 39,227 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,135 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Valdosta, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brooks County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,525 confirmed infections in Brooks County, or 22,564 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brooks County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Valdosta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 557 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brooks County, above the 360 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Brooks County, GA 22,564 3,525 557 87
2 Lanier County, GA 22,699 2,353 251 26
3 Echols County, GA 23,786 950 300 12
4 Lowndes County, GA 28,276 32,399 345 395

Comments / 0

 

