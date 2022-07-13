ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsyAog00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 498,850 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,859 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,782 confirmed infections in Carroll County, or 14,196 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 250 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 14,196 23,782 250 418
2 Queen Anne's County, MD 15,553 7,676 231 114
3 Howard County, MD 16,490 51,997 123 389
4 Harford County, MD 16,793 42,154 236 593
5 Baltimore County, MD 17,684 146,357 306 2,534
6 Anne Arundel County, MD 17,779 100,930 196 1,114
7 Baltimore City, MD 20,490 125,954 297 1,824

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,206 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 300 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,278 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 187 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Highest Rental Rate in Every State

For the first time in the nation’s history, median monthly rents in the United States crossed the $2,000 mark. According to a report from real estate listing site Redfin, the median rent on all apartments listed nationwide rose 15% compared to a year ago. For those millions of Americans who do not have the stability […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,336 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 419 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
HAZLETON, PA
