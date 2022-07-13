ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

These Are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsy91C00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 434,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,456 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jacksonville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 57,536 confirmed infections in Clay County, or 27,756 for every 100,000 people.

Though Clay County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jacksonville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 421 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, above the 364 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clay County, FL 27,756 57,536 421 873
2 St. Johns County, FL 29,055 68,425 246 579
3 Duval County, FL 29,804 275,457 376 3,471
4 Nassau County, FL 29,973 24,152 374 301
5 Baker County, FL 32,485 9,026 515 143

