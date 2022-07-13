ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsy5UI00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 90,462 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,525 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,574 confirmed infections in Washington County, or 26,787 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kingsport metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 399 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, below the 480 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, VA 26,787 14,574 399 217
2 Scott County, VA 27,457 6,043 504 111
3 Bristol City, VA 27,721 4,669 493 83
4 Hawkins County, TN 30,478 17,190 585 330
5 Sullivan County, TN 30,616 47,986 466 731

