These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 184,166 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,828 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,061 confirmed infections in Stokes County, or 26,274 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 399 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 255 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Stokes County, NC 26,274 12,061 399 183 2 Forsyth County, NC 27,426 101,906 227 842 3 Davidson County, NC 28,012 46,126 264 435 4 Davie County, NC 29,044 12,196 260 109 5 Yadkin County, NC 31,533 11,877 321 121

