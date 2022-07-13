ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxzQa00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 132,743 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,148 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lafayette, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Martin Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,501 confirmed infections in St. Martin Parish, or 25,117 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Martin Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 353 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Martin Parish, above the 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Martin Parish, LA 25,117 13,501 353 190
2 Acadia Parish, LA 26,520 16,593 471 295
3 Vermilion Parish, LA 26,933 16,124 378 226
4 Lafayette Parish, LA 27,607 66,281 210 505
5 Iberia Parish, LA 27,849 20,244 363 264

