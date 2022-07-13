These Are the Counties in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 67,327 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,560 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Amarillo, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Randall County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,753 confirmed infections in Randall County, or 20,950 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Randall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Amarillo metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 371 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Randall County, below the 489 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Randall County, TX 20,950 27,753 371 492 2 Carson County, TX 25,879 1,561 613 37 3 Oldham County, TX 27,512 575 287 6 4 Armstrong County, TX 30,063 576 522 10 5 Potter County, TX 30,490 36,862 615 744

