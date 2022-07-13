ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxn5600 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 54,597 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Macon is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crawford County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,846 confirmed infections in Crawford County, or 14,955 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crawford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Macon metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 446 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Crawford County, below the 525 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crawford County, GA 14,955 1,846 446 55
2 Jones County, GA 18,534 5,291 382 109
3 Twiggs County, GA 19,254 1,595 845 70
4 Monroe County, GA 22,966 6,203 644 174
5 Bibb County, GA 25,840 39,662 519 797

