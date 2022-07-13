ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxmCN00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 46,949 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,834 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Sioux City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,237 confirmed infections in Dixon County, or 21,528 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 191 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 343 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dixon County, NE 21,528 1,237 191 11
2 Union County, SD 22,509 2,803 418 52
3 Plymouth County, IA 25,756 6,449 411 103
4 Woodbury County, IA 28,792 29,482 334 342
5 Dakota County, NE 34,346 6,978 345 70

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,652 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 314 fatalities for […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Sioux City, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Health
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
State
South Dakota State
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Dixon County, NE
Government
County
Dixon County, NE
Local
Iowa Health
State
Nebraska State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,703 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,206 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 300 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Financial Advisors#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,540 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,472 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 480 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy