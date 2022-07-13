These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 46,949 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,834 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Sioux City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,237 confirmed infections in Dixon County, or 21,528 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 191 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 343 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dixon County, NE 21,528 1,237 191 11 2 Union County, SD 22,509 2,803 418 52 3 Plymouth County, IA 25,756 6,449 411 103 4 Woodbury County, IA 28,792 29,482 334 342 5 Dakota County, NE 34,346 6,978 345 70

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .