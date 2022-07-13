These Are the Counties in the Wichita, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 187,773 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,168 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Wichita than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Wichita metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sumner County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,852 confirmed infections in Sumner County, or 25,215 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sumner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sumner County, above the 296 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sumner County, KS 25,215 5,852 327 76 2 Kingman County, KS 27,282 2,038 375 28 3 Harvey County, KS 28,974 10,012 365 126 4 Sedgwick County, KS 29,320 150,135 288 1,477 5 Butler County, KS 29,692 19,736 301 200

