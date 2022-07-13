ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxhmk00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 112,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,524 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Huntington-Ashland than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,367 confirmed infections in Wayne County, or 25,467 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wayne County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Huntington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 314 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, below the 384 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, WV 25,467 10,367 314 128
2 Lincoln County, WV 27,915 5,884 399 84
3 Cabell County, WV 30,842 29,398 405 386
4 Lawrence County, OH 31,272 18,958 429 260
5 Putnam County, WV 31,452 17,818 330 187
6 Greenup County, KY 36,203 12,948 417 149
7 Boyd County, KY 36,504 17,555 376 181

Comments / 0

