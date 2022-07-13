ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxgu100 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 154,038 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,919 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Augusta-Richmond County, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,635 confirmed infections in Lincoln County, or 20,964 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 449 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 346 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 20,964 1,635 449 35
2 Burke County, GA 24,186 5,454 501 113
3 McDuffie County, GA 24,523 5,272 479 103
4 Columbia County, GA 25,753 37,933 267 393
5 Richmond County, GA 26,242 52,867 448 902
6 Aiken County, SC 26,248 43,814 264 440
7 Edgefield County, SC 26,385 7,063 265 71

