These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 73,410 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,432 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Roanoke is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,751 confirmed infections in Franklin County, or 20,897 for every 100,000 people.

Though Franklin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Roanoke metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 356 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 347 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Franklin County, VA 20,897 11,751 356 200 2 Craig County, VA 22,863 1,169 391 20 3 Roanoke City, VA 23,231 23,143 381 380 4 Salem City, VA 24,006 6,126 380 97 5 Botetourt County, VA 24,162 8,027 313 104 6 Roanoke County, VA 24,784 23,194 306 286

