These Are the Counties in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 238,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,185 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,851 confirmed infections in Yates County, or 15,398 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 160 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 214 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Yates County, NY 15,398 3,851 160 40 2 Livingston County, NY 20,037 12,805 189 121 3 Ontario County, NY 20,631 22,585 173 189 4 Wayne County, NY 21,076 19,149 204 185 5 Monroe County, NY 22,920 170,584 221 1,647 6 Orleans County, NY 22,936 9,444 289 119

