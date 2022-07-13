ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxcN700 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,137,512 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,349 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lapeer County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,341 confirmed infections in Lapeer County, or 24,196 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lapeer County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 481 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lapeer County, above the 414 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lapeer County, MI 24,196 21,341 481 424
2 Wayne County, MI 25,295 445,547 461 8,115
3 Oakland County, MI 25,901 323,978 317 3,959
4 Livingston County, MI 26,588 50,114 247 466
5 St. Clair County, MI 27,245 43,473 529 844
6 Macomb County, MI 29,131 253,059 468 4,066

