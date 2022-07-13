These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 163,910 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,343 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,607 confirmed infections in Woodford County, or 29,149 for every 100,000 people.

Though Woodford County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 203 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, compared to 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Woodford County, KY 29,149 7,607 203 53 2 Jessamine County, KY 30,770 16,130 279 146 3 Bourbon County, KY 31,717 6,389 303 61 4 Clark County, KY 32,162 11,537 204 73 5 Fayette County, KY 32,355 103,127 197 627 6 Scott County, KY 35,727 19,120 215 115

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.