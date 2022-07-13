ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxabf00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 341,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,407 confirmed infections in Chilton County, or 25,966 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 478 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 373 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 25,966 11,407 478 210
2 Blount County, AL 26,821 15,461 427 246
3 Jefferson County, AL 29,901 197,316 362 2,390
4 Bibb County, AL 29,946 6,746 466 105
5 Walker County, AL 30,126 19,429 696 449
6 Shelby County, AL 30,477 64,385 216 456
7 St. Clair County, AL 30,631 26,743 478 417

