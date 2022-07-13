These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 207,238 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,215 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,610 confirmed infections in Perry County, or 25,286 for every 100,000 people.

Though Perry County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 368 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, above the 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Perry County, AR 25,286 2,610 368 38 2 Grant County, AR 25,434 4,600 343 62 3 Saline County, AR 27,329 32,251 293 346 4 Pulaski County, AR 27,984 110,105 303 1,191 5 Lonoke County, AR 28,780 20,781 345 249 6 Faulkner County, AR 30,136 36,891 261 320

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.