These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 1,233,156 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,628 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 151,971 confirmed infections in Norfolk County, or 21,765 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 283 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, compared to 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Norfolk County, MA 21,765 151,971 283 1,973 2 Middlesex County, MA 23,924 381,633 260 4,142 3 Rockingham County, NH 24,493 74,736 184 562 4 Plymouth County, MA 24,714 126,568 339 1,736 5 Strafford County, NH 25,606 32,837 170 218 6 Essex County, MA 28,947 226,083 362 2,825 7 Suffolk County, MA 30,227 239,328 258 2,046

