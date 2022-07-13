ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The positive proximity of Dar Williams

By WXXI News
wxxinews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDar Williams is in her New York City hotel room, talking on the phone. She can see Ellis Island from her window. And the Statue of Liberty. Very American things. Williams was there that day to play a benefit for another very American thing: a gun safety fundraiser. As...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
Smithonian

How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
FERGUSON, MO
CBS News

"Afro-Atlantic Histories": Art of the African diaspora

Works of artists from Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean from the 17th through 21st centuries are on display in the exhibition "Afro-Atlantic Histories," the most comprehensive look at the interplay of art between Africa and the Americas ever held at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit.
WASHINGTON, DC
deseret.com

From white to bright: Ancient Greek statues get a colorful makeover

When you think of ancient Greek and Roman statues you probably think of white marble figures, perhaps with a few missing limbs. But a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York aims to show what ancient sculptures originally looked like. “Chroma: Ancient Sculpture in Color” features...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Dar Williams
Person
Thoreau
TheDailyBeast

Literary Archive Broker, 2 Others Charged in Scheme to Sell Looted Eagles Lyrics

Life in the fast line has finally caught up to a trio of men now indicted for allegedly conspiring to sell a treasure trove of notes and lyrics pilfered half a century ago from Don Henley, co-founder of the Eagles. On Tuesday, Manhattan prosecutors said that Glenn Horowitz, a rare books dealer, Craig Inciardi, a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Edward Kosinski, a collector, had attempted to launder the manuscripts through Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Horowitz is a luminary of the American literary antiquities scene, known for acquiring the rights to Bob Dylan’s archive and selling it for roughly $20 million. Henley’s papers, including handwritten lyrics for “Hotel California,” passed into his hands in 2005, when an unnamed Eagles biographer allegedly stole them in the late 1970s. Horowitz is accused of bringing Inciardi and Kosinski in on the job, and the squad set about attempting to hawk the manuscripts. The trio’s lawyers have attested their clients are innocent and intent on fighting “these unjustified charges.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Hypebae

Charles and Keith Taps Spanish Artist Coco Capitán for Collaboration

Singapore-based brand Charles & Keith just launched a new collaboration with Spanish artist Coco Capitán, drawing inspiration from her poetic works. “My art is inspired by overheard conversations, diary entries, and sudden waves of introspection,” Capitán explains in a press release. “I believe that words can transcend cultures and give us a glimmer of hope for brighter times,” she adds.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Next Avenue

National Museum of Wildlife Art Spotlights Women Artists

This museum outside Jackson, Wyoming, offers much more than 'cowboy art'. Rosa Bonheur, a French artist and sculptor, achieved international acclaim in 1853 for "The Horse Fair," a painting Queen Victoria of England particularly liked and that now hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Bonheur's work was included at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois, and was frequently exhibited at the Paris Salon. In 1865, she received the French Legion of Honour award.
JACKSON, WY
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Supports Artists with NYC Gallery Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Art is the focal point of AGI Denim’s first major public event, and indigo is its chosen medium. The vertical denim manufacturer and Pakistan’s first B Corp-certified company will open “Exquisite Blue Towers, an exhibition of collaborative and individual artwork that celebrates indigo as a color by artists Holly E. Brown, Juan Manuel Gomez and Mauricio Arroyave. The show will run from July 22-Aug. 6 in New York City at gallery@ in Chelsea. An opening reception will take place on July 21. Under the theme “Exquisite Blue Towers,” the artwork will depict towers in cities significant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
NPR

Best Of: The Women Who Pioneered Gospel Music

From its origin, women pioneered the sound of gospel music. Artists like Mahalia Jackson and Rosetta Tharpe elevated the popularity of the genre in the mid-1900s, treading the path for gospel singers with crossover, secular appeal, like Aretha Franklin. Sisters often banded together to create the faith-based music too, including the Clark and Davis sisters.
MUSIC
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

Japanese Breakfast has canceled a show at the Rochester venue Main Street Armory because it is hosting a stop on the “Reawaken America” tour, a traveling far-right speaking engagement that provides a platform for those who believe in COVID-19 and 2020 presidential election conspiracies. The tour — which has rolled through Tulsa, Myrtle Beach, Salem, and San Marcos over the last few months — has been described as “the start of QAnon 2.0” by New York magazine.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy