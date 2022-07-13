ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxUGB00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 145,423 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,061 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 56,497 confirmed infections in Hinds County, or 23,368 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hinds County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 329 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, compared to 345 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hinds County, MS 23,368 56,497 329 796
2 Madison County, MS 25,330 26,216 322 333
3 Rankin County, MS 25,881 39,142 325 491
4 Copiah County, MS 27,109 7,786 421 121
5 Simpson County, MS 27,212 7,367 554 150
6 Yazoo County, MS 30,082 8,415 390 109

