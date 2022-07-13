ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsxRc000 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 271,194 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 33,208 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Saluda County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,045 confirmed infections in Saluda County, or 19,927 for every 100,000 people.

Though Saluda County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 384 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Saluda County, above the 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Saluda County, SC 19,927 4,045 384 78
2 Calhoun County, SC 19,948 2,935 415 61
3 Fairfield County, SC 27,827 6,320 484 110
4 Richland County, SC 32,538 132,842 235 958
5 Lexington County, SC 35,639 102,039 310 888
6 Kershaw County, SC 35,756 23,013 409 263

