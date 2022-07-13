Man Booked On Suspicion Of Felony Robbery And Battery Of Motorist

Retail Theft: On Wednesday, July 13, Novato Police Officers patrolling the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center saw a tan colored Chevy Avalanche, which was reported stolen from Hayward. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied in front of Marshalls Department Store. Officers and Detectives watched the stolen vehicle while waiting for the occupants to return. A short time later, two men and one woman returned to the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Myjoyha Gaston, was seen leaving Marshall’s with a significant amount of clothing in her arms. It was later confirmed that a retail theft occurred at Marshall’s and stolen property was loaded into the stolen vehicle by the occupants. Officers attempted a traffic stop of the Chevy Avalanche, but the driver failed to stop and continued to drive in a reckless manner to the on-ramp of Southbound US Highway 101. Once on the freeway, Detectives in unmarked vehicles followed the suspects and provided updates on the vehicle’s location to the California Highway Patrol. Vehicle pursuit was initiated by CHP near Interstate 580 prior to the Richmond San Rafael Bridge. The vehicle was pursued to Oakland, where the occupants and vehicle were located and arrested in the 3200 block of Telegraph Avenue after parking the stolen Avalanche in a neighborhood and leaving the area on foot. The suspects, 53-year-old Eugene Rumbley and 35-year-old Myjoyha Gaston, both of Oakland, were booked into Marin County Jail for evading, hit and run, vehicle theft, shoplifting and destruction of evidence. The third suspect was not apprehended.

NOVATO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO