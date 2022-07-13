ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae, CA

Man Booked On Suspicion Of Felony Robbery And Battery Of Motorist

SFGate
 2 days ago

MILLBRAE (BCN) San Mateo Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday suspected of a felony robbery and battery captured on video by a witness, the office announced. Ronald Tagoai, 36, of San Francisco, is suspected of battering another motorist Monday on East Millbrae Avenue near the...

www.sfgate.com

