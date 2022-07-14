The 12 best Prime Day deals on five-star tech still available: wireless headphones, 4K OLED TV, Bluetooth speakers and more

The best of the best – products we've reviewed and rated that are still available in the Prime Day sales aftermath

(Image credit: Future)

All sorts of products are discounted this Prime Day, but when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no – we have rounded up the best deals on only the best products we have tested. That includes speakers, TVs, headphones and more – and all these deals are just about still hanging around in the Prime Day aftermath.

Every device below has earned a perfect five stars from us, and some have even won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. If you're looking for the best of its type, you have found it.

So what do we have? There's the best small TV around, plus deals on OLED sets, Sony's excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones, Echo devices, the best prices on Sonos soundbars, and more. Buy one of these, and you will not be disappointed. And that's never a guarantee when you're shopping for bargains on Prime Day...

The best Prime Day deals on five-star TVs

Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £789 at Amazon (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (save £220) (opens in new tab)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we tested last year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

LG OLED48C1 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £826 at Amazon (save £373) (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The best Prime Day deals on five-star headphones

Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £93.80 at Amazon (save £127) (opens in new tab)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the newer XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they are a Prime Day steal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we have heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but better than half price!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £59.95 at Amazon (save £69) (opens in new tab)

"

Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A superb deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The best Prime Day deals on five-star home cinema products

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab) Sonos's soundbar won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance, adding audio height channels. Not many soundbars (opens in new tab) at this price come with networking capabilities, but this has wi-fi, HDMI eARC and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) (opens in new tab)

Sonos's first soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The best Prime Day deals on five-star speakers and DACs

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £29 at Amazon (save £21) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too...

View Deal (opens in new tab)

JBL Charge 5 £159 £139 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind a black colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt £269 £239 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

It may be a modest discount, but any money off this excellent, Award-winning DAC is welcome. Want to boost your laptop or PC sound? This dinky device will do it tenfold.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Prime Day quick links to the best deals

Amazon Device deals: save up to 60% on Echo speakers and Fire tablets (opens in new tab)

save up to 60% on Echo speakers and Fire tablets (opens in new tab) Amazon Fire Tablet: save 60% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet (opens in new tab)

save 60% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet (opens in new tab) Air conditioners: save up to 40% on best-sellers (opens in new tab)

save up to 40% on best-sellers (opens in new tab) AirPods 2nd Gen: £119 now £99 (save £20) (opens in new tab)

£119 now £99 (save £20) (opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: £239 now £179 (save £60) (opens in new tab)

£239 now £179 (save £60) (opens in new tab) Bluetooth speaker: Sony XB12 £55 £38 at Amazon (save £17) (opens in new tab)

£55 £38 at Amazon (save £17) (opens in new tab) Bose 700 wireless headphones £350 £175 at Amazon (save £175) (opens in new tab)

£350 £175 at Amazon (save £175) (opens in new tab) Dolby Atmos soundbar: Sony down to £309 (opens in new tab)

Sony down to £309 (opens in new tab) Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £20 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

£50 £20 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab) Fans: save up to 40% with cooling fan deals (opens in new tab)

save up to 40% with cooling fan deals (opens in new tab) Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet £100 £40 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)

£100 £40 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab)

£50 £23 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab) Hi-Fi deals: our pick of the best savings right now

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

£120 £90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1: £1299 £769 at Amazon (save £530) (opens in new tab)

£1299 £769 at Amazon (save £530) (opens in new tab) Marantz PM6007 amplifier £499 £419 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

£499 £419 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab) OLED TV 42-inch £1399 £1089 at Amazon (save £310) (opens in new tab)

£1399 £1089 at Amazon (save £310) (opens in new tab) Pro-Ject turntable £369 £244 at Amazon (save £127) (opens in new tab)

£369 £244 at Amazon (save £127) (opens in new tab) PlayStation Pulse 3D headset £90 £80 (save £10) (opens in new tab)

£90 £80 (save £10) (opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K £49.99 £28.49 at Amazon (save £21.50) (opens in new tab)

£49.99 £28.49 at Amazon (save £21.50) (opens in new tab) Samsung five-star 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

£499 £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sevenoaks: save on TVs, soundbars, speakers and more (opens in new tab)

save on TVs, soundbars, speakers and more (opens in new tab) Sony TVs: save up to 38% on LED TVs (opens in new tab)

save up to 38% on LED TVs (opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones £250 £186 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)

£250 £186 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £209 at Amazon (save £141) (opens in new tab)

£350 £209 at Amazon (save £141) (opens in new tab) Under £15: all the Prime Day deals under £15 (opens in new tab)

all the Prime Day deals under £15 (opens in new tab) USB-C cable (3 pack) £8.60 £7.19 (save £1.41) (opens in new tab)

£8.60 £7.19 (save £1.41) (opens in new tab) Q Acoustics speakers £199 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

£199 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wireless earbuds: Sony XM3 £220 £76 at Amazon (save £144) (opens in new tab)

These are the best Prime Day TV deals

Fancy a big screen? Check out the best 65-inch TVs

Discover the benefits of Dolby Vision

The Best OLED TVs for ultimate performance

Joe has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.