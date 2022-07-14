2 hours left! Cheap LG OLED TVs still 33% off for Prime Day

No longer is the best picture quality the reserve of high-priced big screens. OLED has come to the 48-inch size, and now thanks to Prime Day you don't have to pay the nose for it either.

At Amazon, the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV is now only $797 in the Prime Day TV sales. (Note that you need to click on 'Buying Options' to see the deals price.)

This is the lowest price we've seen for this model and one of the cheapest OLED TV prices, period. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021 debuted at $1200 just 12 months ago, so this easily ranks as one of the best OLED TV deals around.

Want a bigger size? The 55-inch A1 OLED is also 27% off , reduced from $1300 to just $946. Indeed, a 55-inch OLED TV under $1000 is a rare find.

You'll want to be quick, though; the Prime Day sales officially end at midnight PT – that's in two hours! Prime Day in the UK and Australia has already come to a close and in many cases we have seen prices shoot back up.

See all the Prime Day deals live right now - big savings on five-star tech

LG OLED48A1 $1200 $797 at Amazon (save $403)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR. View Deal

LG OLED55A1 $1300 $946 at Amazon (save $353)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR. View Deal

We haven't reviewed LG's entry-level A1 range, but if the company's track record with OLEDs is anything to go by, you won't be disappointed – especially at this price.

It may be the lowest-spec'd of LG's 2021 OLED models, but it still has premium features aplenty to accompany its OLED screen. With a 4K HDR 60Hz display, LG's A1 series offers an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

It misses out on the next-gen HDMI 2.1 features of some more expensive models but does support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor as the more expensive B1 range. And Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR are supported, too, alongside built-in access to video streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

After a smaller-screen OLED? This LG should be snapped up pronto.

MORE:

Check out our pick of the best TVs

And the best gaming TVs you can buy

Take a closer look at the 2021 LG TV line-up

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.