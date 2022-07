Goat found dead in Fireman's Park 00:12

ASPINWALL (KDKA) - A goat is dead and police in Aspinwall want answers.

According to information provided by the Aspinwall Police Department, a goat was being used to clear brush in Fireman's Park when it was found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aspinwall Police.

Their phone number is 412-781-0213.