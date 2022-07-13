ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NIL takes NC State football stars Devin Leary, Drake Thomas from gridiron to small screen

By Jonas Pope IV
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Studying quarterbacks and breaking down film comes naturally to N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas.

Being in front of the camera, sans helmet and shoulder pads, is admittedly outside of his comfort zone. But it was hard to tell when he and quarterback Devin Leary were on screen recently, appearing in a series of commercials for Bobbitt Construction in Raleigh.

“It takes a little time to get adjusted,” Thomas said. “I’d say the first time it was awkward. I’m not an actor obviously, but we went back to do some more videos and I was definitely a lot more comfortable. It was more natural.”

In three seasons, Thomas has made 192 tackles and was a first-team all-ACC performer in 2021. Last season Leary broke N.C. State’s single-season record for passing touchdowns (35), while throwing just five interceptions.

Their success on the field thrust them into the spotlight, and when Bobbitt Construction reached out to them about appearing on camera, they were ready.

“We’ve never shot a video or acted before, so it’s new to us,” Leary said. “But it’s funny to see Drake hop into a skit, like, this dude is our starting linebacker and he’s doing a construction video.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mo3K9_0gdswi8K00
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) smiles while talking with quarterback Devin Leary (13) after N.C. State’s 28-13 victory over Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, October 30, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Balancing school, football, NIL

Since the summer of 2021, athletes have been able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL), which is what allowed Thomas and Leary to appear on camera, wearing red T-shirts with their jersey numbers and names on the back.

Not too many players on the N.C. State football roster have jumped into the NIL world like Thomas. Along with the Bobbitt commercial, Thomas has deals with the Gopher app, Jungle Brand fitness apparel, and Municipal, another clothing brand, just to name a few.

A year in, he’s learned how to balance it all.

“I’d say I made it a point to keep the main thing the main thing,” Thomas said. “So, obviously, school and football, you put that first. Without football, if you’re not performing on the field the NIL stuff is not going to matter. I’m obviously focused on football and as long as I focus and give it my all, (NIL opportunities) will come.”

Thomas doesn’t have an official NCAA certified agent handling his NIL deals. It’s just him and his family, navigating it all — so far.

“It’s been a lot, especially at first, trying to figure out what it was all about, where the opportunities really were,” Thomas said. “I’ve definitely within the past four or five months been settling in, really enjoying the opportunities I’ve been getting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2Eqi_0gdswi8K00
Oct 3, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) and linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Wolfpack won 30-29. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport

A day on set

In the first commercial, released on May 10, Leary and Thomas are standing in front of a whiteboard. Leary started by going over a play drawn on the board, heavy on the quarterback jargon. Bobbitt employees seated around the room all have confused looks on their faces. Thomas comes on next and goes over a defensive play, with more confused faces at the table.

The Bobbitt employees shout out business-related responses, which prompts Thomas to deadpan the line, “What are these people talking about?”

“They kind of just told us the idea they wanted behind the video,” Thomas said. “And we came up with what we were going to do.”

The second video has Leary calling a play in a huddle, then the employees scramble to their cars. The commercial ends with the slogan “We know construction.”

The day on set took a few hours, with most of their time spent repeating lines to make sure they got it right.

“I’d say 10 times, at least, just to get all the different angles and if we messed up we had to redo it,” Thomas said. “Sometimes you fumble over your words, or you have exactly what you want to say but you can’t get it out.”

Thomas made it clear that he has not caught the acting bug. He did add that Leary was “pretty into it” when they were on set.

“I think he’s a pretty good actor,” Thomas said of his quarterback.

Now the face of the program, with a Heisman (maybe) campaign underway, Leary has become more noticeable around Raleigh. He has not ruled out more appearances on camera in his future.

“I’m open to everything,” Leary said. “If someone wants to shoot some videos, I’ll give it my best shot.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The News & Observer

Duke’s newest Hall of Fame class includes Carlos Boozer, Alana Beard, Gail Goestenkors

Duke’s newest class for its athletics Hall of Fame is heavy on standouts who brought the Blue Devils success in the first decade of this century. Basketball star Carlos Boozer from the 2001 NCAA national championship team, three-time ACC women’s basketball player of the year Alana Beard and three-time women’s golf national player of the year Amanda Blumenhurst are among the eight people inducted, the school announced Friday.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Nil#Gridiron#American Football#College Football
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Big GG Jackson News

The college basketball world is abuzz with the news that five-star G.G. Jackson, the No. 2 player in the 2023 class, is reportedly set to decommit from North Carolina. Jackson is expected to flip from the Tar Heels to South Carolina and reclassify to enroll at his in-state school this fall. He'll suit up for the Gamecocks next season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

RDU On the Rise: Grocery store wars, frozen treats, and the rise of the nerds

Happy Friday! It’s July 15, some of us are still sunburned from our Independence Day vacations, and this is the RDU On the Rise newsletter. I’m Will Doran, a state politics reporter for the News & Observer. In writing this newsletter I’m taking a mental break from combing through hundreds of pages of new state budget documents. It’s tedious but important, since politicians never want to tell us everything they’re spending our money on (flashback to 2017 when I broke the story on $250,000 going to Richard Petty).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
7K+
Followers
504
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy