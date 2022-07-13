ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale - Episode 6.21...

 2 days ago

GOOD VS. EVIL - When Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) attempt to negotiate with Percival (guest...

ComicBook

The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles Wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matt Cohen to Appear on Supernatural Prequel

This fall, The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters will take viewers back to where it all began with the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary, but if Jensen Ackles has his way, the series will feature more than one version of John Winchester. Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural and serves as the prequel's narrator, told Supernatural Then and Now podcast, he'd like to see all versions of John Winchester appear at some point, Spider-Man: No Way Home style.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

'Criminal Minds' Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Launches 'A' New Mystery on HBO Max

HBO Max on Wednesday welcomed eager (and cautiously optimistic) fans to Millwood, Pa. with the first official trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A new story set in the Pretty Little Liars universe, Original Sin picks up 20 years after "a series tragic series of events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart." In the present, a new group of Little Liars finds themselves being targeted by a new "A," who is determined to make them "pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago… as well as their own."
TV SERIES
Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In 'Equalizer 3'

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama 'Alaska Daily' Joins 'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama 'The Rookie: Feds,' Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
Update: Chad Cancelled at TBS on Day of Season 2 Premiere

Nasim Pedrad's Chad just can't catch a break. TBS has cancelled the single-camera comedy just hours ahead of its previously scheduled Season 2 premiere. The cable network intends to assist in the search for a new home for Season 2. More from TVLine. "As we continue to assess...
TV SERIES
TVLine Items: Megan Boone to Accused, Bridgerton Spinoff Casting and More

The Blacklist vet Megan Boone is returning to TV in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology series Accused, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the BAFTA-winning British show, the drama opens in a courtroom with a defendant being accused of a crime, then backtracks to reveal how these people got caught up in the extraordinary situations in which they find themselves. Boone will appear in an installment directed by Marlee Matlin, about a Deaf woman (Switched at Birth's Stephanie Nogueras) who becomes a surrogate for a couple (played by Boone and Killjoys' Aaron Ashmore)...
TV SERIES
'Criminal Minds' Resurrected by Paramount Plus With Original Cast

Criminal Minds is back from the dead. Paramount+ has officially resurrected the procedural drama, which ended in February 2020 following a 15-season run on CBS, formally greenlighting the revival series on Thursday. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster will return...
TV SERIES
TVLine Items: grown-ish Promotion, Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t Trailer and More

Luca's little sister just got some big news: Daniella Perkins, who recurred in grown-ish's fourth season as Kiela, will be a series regular when the Freeform comedy returns for its revamped Season 5, TVLine has confirmed. We'll also be meeting six new recurring characters, including Tara Raani as sophomore Zara, an overachieving Muslim student who is proud and open about being queer; Justine Skye as freshman Annika, an ambitious newbie who chose Cal U because it's "good for her brand"; and Amelie Zilber as freshman Lauryn, a devout Christian who often overcompensates for her...
FOOTBALL
Archer - Season 13 - Premiere Date Announced - Press Release

Emmy(R) Award-Winning Animated Comedy Premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. FXX's Comedy Lineup Continues Thursday, August 25 with the Premiere of the New Animated Comedy Little Demon. LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 - FX's Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, will return for...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Hardy Boys - Renewed for a 3rd Season by Hulu?

Looks like Hulu have renewed The Hardy Boys for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in August in Toronto. We'll post official confirmation when Hulu makes the announcement.
TV SERIES
Demascus - Martin Lawrence Joins Cast

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC's Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Lawrence will play Demascus' irascible Uncle...
TV & VIDEOS
Reginald The Vampire - Date Announcement Teaser Promo + Promotional Poster

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can't be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, "Reginald the Vampire" proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.
TV SERIES

