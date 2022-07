The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for multiple incidents of Criminal Mischief that occurred on various dates and different locations in Nassau County. Third Squad Detectives were investigating incidents of Criminal Mischief that occurred on five separate occasions from May 11, 2022 to July 11, 2022. According to detectives, the investigation led to the identity and location of Manuel C. Reis, 59, of 36 Berkley Road. Police discovered that Reis intentionally placed tire spikes in the roadway near Nassau County Police facilities, resulting in the damage to multiple.

MINEOLA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO