Chisholm Schools OK superintendent contract

CHISHOLM – The Chisholm School Board has approved a one-year contract between the Chisholm School District and its superintendent Adrian Norman.

Norman was hired last year to replace Janey Blanchard, who had served as superintendent and elementary principal (grades four through six) from 2017 until her retirement in June 2021.

The current contract between Norman and the district approved by the board on Monday is for a 1.0 full-time equivalent superintendent retroactive to July 1 and is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

Norman also serves as the director for Chisholm Community Education, a position that falls onto the superintendent in the event there is nobody else qualified in the district.

“Since I am housed at the Chisholm Elementary School, I help and support our administration, students, and staff as needed with day-to-day operations,” Norman said via email on Tuesday.

A previous contract for Norman to serve as a .6 FTE superintendent and .4 FTE elementary principal was approved by the school board in May 2021 and was set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Language in the earlier contract allowed for negotiations to be reopened provided it was mutually agreed upon, according to Norman.

Norman’s annual salary for the 2022-2023 school year is $135,700 for his superintendent position, and $8,300 for the 2022-2023 school year for his additional role as Community Education Director, according to the contract. The stipend will be removed if the community education director position is filled,it states.

The agreement also includes benefits, vacation and personal leave. There is also language in the contract that the board needs to notify Norman by Dec. 1 if they contemplate not offerring him a subsequent contract, immediately preceding the expiration date of this current contract.

In August of 2021 Jeffrey Hancock was named the principal of record for Chisholm Elementary as Norman and Mark Morrison, principal at Chisholm High School filled a void left with a leave of absence granted to Jamie Steinberg, district activities director.

At that time, the board responsibilities were divided where Norman would help out with principal duties on a day-to-day basis at Chisholm Elementary and Hancock would be doing evaluations.

Earlier this year Travis Vake was hired to fill an athletic director/teaching position. Just last month Karla Winter was hired as preschool through grade six elementary principal, and Hancock accepted another position within the district.

A motion by Director Cindy Rice to approve the superintendent’s contract as presented was seconded by Director Shelly Lappi and passed unanimously. Director Danielle Randa-Sauter and Director Mark Casey were absent.

The board also took up the following other matters.

• Approved a four-year contract between the district and Lisa Aldrich, Confidential Superintendent Secretary. The agreement is retroactive to July 1 and is set to expire on June 30,2026.

• Approved the transfer of Nicholas Hill to Job 198, custodian/bus driver at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, retroactive to July 6.

•Hired Jennie Varda as Level II assistant volleyball coach, effective Aug. 15.

• Approved a payment to Arrowhead/Jamar Services in the amount of $13,150 for tear down, cleaning, inspection and reassembly of a boiler.

• Adopted a resolution to approve a long-term facilities maintenance 10-year expenditure and revenue plan for fiscal year 2024.

• Approved a payment to NAVITAGE 360 for training in the amount of $2,572.50 from Aug. 1 through July 31,2025. The district is to be billed annually for the subscription.

• Heard a second reading for the following policies: Policy 101, pertaining to the legal status of the school district; Policy 102 pertaining to equal educational opportunity; and Policy 103 pertaining to complaints-students, employees, parents, and other persons.

•Heard a superintendent’s report from Norman in which he said the district received a $2,000 grant from SFM for partial payment for a Kubota snowblower attachment the district purchased, and that the district applied for an additional 1.0 full-time equivalent Check-n-Connect Coordinator grant for kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2022-2023 school year through St. Louis County.

• Heard from Vake about the Powerade for Schools program offered through Viking Coca-Cola, and also the BSN Sports Reward Program.

• Heard a report on the district’s general obligation debt from Alex Kaczor, Hibbing School District Business Manager, who also serves as the business manager for the Chisholm School District.

The next school board meeting is set for Aug. 8 as the July 25 meeting was canceled by the board last month.