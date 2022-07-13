ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Rock Ridge to hire security workers after break-ins

By JIM ROMSAAS | MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
2 days ago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MivSr_0gdsvFla00

VIRGINIA — Security personnel will now be on the grounds at the new Rock Ridge High School building site after a pair of recent break-ins.

The Rock Ridge School Board voted unanimously Monday to hire Per Mar Security Services for 60 days at a cost of $47,106.

Superintendent Noel Schmidt told the board the night watchperson will be on duty from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. seven days a week patrolling the high school and the new Laurentian Elementary.

Schmidt was hoping he wouldn’t have to talk about security for the property, but the recent break-ins had him recommending taking the necessary precautions.

Primarily contractor tools were taken by the thieves, according to the superintendent. “I’m talking about a lot of tools.’’ Those responsible are taking advantage of the ongoing building situation because the security cameras aren’t all up and permanent doors aren’t all in place. “We need to stop them so it doesn’t happen again.’’

Schmidt was particularly concerned about the possibility of vandalism at the site because that could slow the project down and cause a lot of problems.

The Per Mar contract runs 60 days because the superintendent believes the permanent doors and security cameras will all be in place by that time.

Board member Tom Tammaro said he believes construction manager Kraus-Anderson should pay a portion of the added security cost since they control the property until construction is complete.

Board member Stacy Scholz added sharing the cost to her motion to hire Per Mar, but also said if materials are stolen the project could be delayed. “I think $50,000 is like insurance.’’

In a security related matter, the board approved holding a closed session to discuss school safety/school security protocols in light of recent school violence lately in the nation. The date for the meeting was not set.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the request from West Forty RV Park & Campground for the Gilbert school flagpole for $250 with the agreement the flagpole’s removal will be at West Forty’s expense.

• Approved the contract for vended meal between the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Arrowhead Head Start Services and the Rock Ridge School District for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved the request from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to use the Gilbert school building for training.

Comments / 0

