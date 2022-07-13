Gideon Man Arrested by MSHP

Three New Madrid County teenagers were hurt when the car they were in ran off State Route P east of Kewanee and struck a tree. According to the MSHP, the teens, ages 14, 17, and 19, received moderate injuries. The 14 year old was taken by Air Evac to a Memphis hospital. The other two were taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO