Gideon Man Arrested by MSHP

Wednesday morning a Blytheville man was arrested by the MSHP in Dunklin County. 36 year old Benjamin Sutton was arrested on a Dunklin County misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and for driving while suspended. He was taken to the DCJC.
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After a lengthy murder investigation, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office obtained a secret indictment from the Dyer County Grand Jury for the men responsible for the 2018 slaying of Daronte V. Herbert. “This was such a violent tragic death of a young man full...
A man wanted for a Caruthersville homicide is in custody. According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, Eddie Dewayne Hunt Jr. was taken into custody in Kennett today (Thursday) by the Caruthersville Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Kennett Police Department and the US Marshals, without incident. Hunt will...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for murder in Dyer County, Tennessee, was reportedly captured in Missouri Thursday afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Deshawn Gorman, 25, was captured in the 300 block of Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The...
The Caruthersville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a Texas man wanted in a homicide investigation. According to a news release, Eddie Dewayne Hunt, Jr. of Mesquite is wanted for the shooting of 23 year old Wayneasha Carter of Caruthersville. Authorities say on June 11, Carter...
Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57. A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4. A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County. The first crash reported happened Wednesday evening, July 13 on Highway O, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Johnathon...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he beat and robbed a home health aide. Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest 53-year-old Shane Epley on one count of robbery. According to court documents, the victim told investigators on July...
A new suicide hotline will be put into place this coming Saturday. An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project. Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A man on trial in connection with the shooting death of a...
One of the candidates for Wayne County Prosecutor is facing one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. The charges are from Stoddard County, Carter County, and Iron County. Rocky Kingree, 38, of rural Piedmont, has been charged with the three crimes since April. Charges were filed May 18 in Stoddard...
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A Wappapello man died in a crash Thursday on State Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade, 82, was driving a 1997 GMC Sonoma when he ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. It happened at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off...
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
Among the arrests by the MSHP over the weekend was 22 year old Andrew Wright of Paragould. He was arrested Saturday afternoon in Dunklin County on a misdemeanor warrant out of Butler County. He was taken to the DCJC.
HOXIE, Ark. (WIFR) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple. According to ASP and our sister station KAIT, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with the death of a four-year-old boy after a year-long investigation. Tammy Wilkerson, 52, has been charged with child abuse and murder regarding the death of a four-year-old boy she babysat. “When you deal with something like that, when you involve a small child, in this case […]
Three New Madrid County teenagers were hurt when the car they were in ran off State Route P east of Kewanee and struck a tree. According to the MSHP, the teens, ages 14, 17, and 19, received moderate injuries. The 14 year old was taken by Air Evac to a Memphis hospital. The other two were taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.
A Wappapello man is the 32nd person to die in SE Missouri traffic accidents this year. According to the MSHP, 82 year old William Cade died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road, struck a culvert, and overturned. The accident happened on State Route T at Wappapello...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Owners are out looking for their beloved turkey after they believe it may have been stolen from them. Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Bollinger County noticed Tom the turkey was missing from their yard days ago. Now they want him back or any information someone might have of his whereabouts.
Comments / 1