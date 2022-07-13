Where to Watch and Stream The Kingdom Free Online

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.

