ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Flight brings 181 Afghans from Pakistan to the Netherlands

SFGate
 2 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of 181 Afghans has arrived in the Netherlands on a chartered flight from Pakistan, the Dutch government said Wednesday, the latest group to fly to safety in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last year. Most of the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Netherlands Apologizes for Role in Srebrenica Massacre

A Dutch court found in 2002 that the country was partially responsible for the massacre. Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren issued a formal apology on Monday to the families of victims of the Srebrenica Massacre, a notorious incident of ethnic cleansing in July 1995 in which more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslims were killed at the Srebrenica refugee camp by Bosnian Serb forces.
EUROPE
International Business Times

Outgoing Sri Lankan President Lands In Singapore After Fleeing Uprising

Outgoing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a...
ASIA
Axios Des Moines

Fleeing Afghans stuck in immigration limbo in Iowa

Almost a year since thousands of Afghans fled their country during the Taliban's takeover — many of them in the U.S. and here in Iowa are finding themselves in immigration limbo that may leave them without proper documentation.Why it matters: Several of the Afghans who came here are technically not refugees — meaning they still have to apply and go through the immigration process to stay.Driving the news: The Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice, Drake Legal Clinic and Iowa Legal Aid are trying to help a number of Afghans apply for legal status before their time is up.State of play:...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigrid Kaag
The Associated Press

Italy's No. 2 most-wanted mobster is extradited from Brazil

ROME (AP) — A convicted mobster who was one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world’s most powerful drug brokers, arrived in Rome Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam. Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most wanted and dangerous mobsters. He was convicted two decades ago in absentia of drug trafficking as part of the ’ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, which does billions of euros (dollars) in cocaine business. Italian police describe him as one of the world’s top drug brokers. Morabito, 55, must serve a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in absentia by a court in Milan in 2001. He was arrested in May 2021 by Brazilian police in a joint operation with Italian and U.S. investigators. Morabito had earlier been arrested in Uruguay in 2017, but escaped from prison there two years later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Taliban#Dutch#Pakistani#European
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Public support for Ukrainian refugees already waning in UK, poll shows

Public support for Ukrainian refugees is already waning in Britain, polling suggests, as the war continues to rage.Polling by YouGov shows that in March, three-quarters of people supported resettling Ukrainians in the UK and 42 per cent thought the figure should be in the tens of thousands “at least”.But the figures have now dropped to 71 per cent of people supporting resettlement, with 29 per cent wanting to see tens of thousands of refugees welcomed.There is no resettlement scheme for Ukrainian refugees, with the government instead offering three-year visas – that do not amount to a grant of asylum –...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Father-of-nine, 69, made famous when his family featured in 2002 bestseller The Bookseller of Kabul becomes an asylum seeker in London after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan

A father-of-nine who became famous around the world when he was the subject of the 2002 bestseller Bookseller of Kabul is now an asylum seeker in London. Shah Muhammad Rais, 69, graduated with a masters degree in civil engineering from Kabul University, but believing he couldn't make a career in the field, founded his bookshop in 1974 instead.
ENTERTAINMENT
International Business Times

Troops Patrol Streets As Calm Returns To Sri Lanka, President's Resignation Awaited

Calm returned to Sri Lanka's main city Colombo on Thursday as people awaited the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, although a curfew was imposed and troops patrolled the streets to prevent any outbreak of violence. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his...
WORLD
International Business Times

Rajapaksa Dynasty Draws To Humiliating Close In Sri Lanka

The Rajapaksa dynasty dominated Sri Lankan politics until April when street protests against fuel and food shortages began to slip out of control. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, leaving no one from the once- illustrious family in a position of power. The president vowed last month...
INDIA
International Business Times

G20 Finance Leaders Meet In Bali Under Cloud Of Ukraine War

G20 finance leaders meet on Friday on the resort island of Bali, as host Indonesia tries to find common ground in a group frayed by the Ukraine war amid rising economic pressures from soaring inflation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation", has overshadowed previous...
WORLD
SFGate

The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking,” accusing the U.S. president of backing down from his pledge of prioritizing human rights. In an interview with The Associated Press in Istanbul...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy