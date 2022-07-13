ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Code in Protein: Paving the Way for Development of Biopharmaceuticals

By Nagoya City University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentification of a molecular code embedded in protein for regulating its glycosylation. Many proteins in nature exist as glycoproteins, which are molecules comprised of protein (polypeptide chain) and glycan (sugar chain). While the protein structure is determined on the basis of its genetic blueprint, the information on glycans is not directly...

