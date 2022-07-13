ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Senate Districts 37 and 38: Meet candidates in Primary 2022

By Staff Report
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago
What do Maryland state Senate candidates think are the top issues facing Districts 37 and 38 on the Eastern Shore?

Delmarva Now/The Daily Times sent questionnaires to each candidate seeking office in Maryland Senate Districts 37 and 38.

Included were basic biographical questions, as well as opportunities to list websites and social media accounts so voters can learn beyond just answers to the questions we asked. Responses were limited to 500 characters — the equivalent of more than two tweets. Their answers are published unedited.

The questionnaire was sent in mid-June, and follow-ups were made with those who hadn't responded. Those who didn't answer by June 29 are listed below as "Did not respond."

Meet the candidates

DISTRICT 37

Republican

Adelaide C. "Addie" Eckardt

Age: 78

https://facebook.com/addieeckardtforsenate/

Occupation: Clinical nurse specialist- psychiatric mental health/legislator

Primary residence: Cambridge

Johnny Mautz

Age: 51

https://www.facebook.com/MautzforSenate/

Occupation: Small business operator

Primary residence: St. Michaels

Democrat

Naomi Hyman

(Unopposed in primary)

Age: 64

https://www.naomihyman.com/

https://www.facebook.com/NaomiforStateSenate/

https://www.instagram.com/naomifor37/

Occupation: Retired

Primary residence: Talbot County

DISTRICT 38

Republican

Mary Beth Carozza

(Unopposed in Primary)

Age: 61

Occupation: Elected official

Primary residence: Ocean City

Democrat

Michele Gregory

(Unopposed in primary)

Did not respond.

What makes you the best candidate for this office?

Hyman: With a lifetime commitment to social, economic and racial justice, I would bring a fresh vision for District 37 and focus on the important issues we care about — mitigating climate change, protecting civil rights including a woman’s right to choose, affordable and accessible healthcare, sustainable economic growth, and our public education systems and higher education institutions. I believe in democracy and would build bridges to find common ground for our common good.

Eckardt: History/experience in the House/Senate solving problems, relationships with a variety of groups and individuals, the ability to draft and pass legislation, knowledge and understanding of our current healthcare delivery system and nursing workforce. Local involvement in local groups and committees to understand the impact of policy implications. Member of Senate Budget and Tax Committee; sensitivity to local cultural issues and values. One of two Senate Republican women.

Mautz: During the past eight years, I have a proven, conservative record serving in the Maryland House of Delegates, including recognition from the American Conservative Union. I also have extensive experience working as a legislative lawyer and operating our family's small business. Most important to me is my experience growing up on the Eastern Shore and raising our two children, who attend local, public schools. I am personally invested in our future.

Carozza: My total commitment to public service, steadfast work ethic to serving my constituents and my active involvement in all areas of my three-county district have led to strong community partnerships to achieve our shared Shore priorities. Raised in my family’s small business and having served in senior executive positions in Congress, at the Pentagon and in the Maryland Governor’s Office, I have a proven record of understanding priority issues and providing effective constituent service.

What is the top issue facing this office, and what are your plans to address it?

Hyman: The top issue is change. Climate change is already impacting our environment, infrastructure needs are evolving, our economy changes for better and for worse, and our population is becoming more diverse. District 37 deserves a representative who recognizes the complexity of what’s ahead and is ready to build a positive future for all of us, someone who will build bridges and collaborate to get things done, articulate our unique issues, and who will bring home the resources and solutions we need.

Eckardt: Balancing the budget in challenging times with many newly funded initiatives, inflation, elimination of federal relief. Continue to decrease the tax burden on families. Monitor the cost and outcome of all new programs. Fund necessary infrastructure like wastewater, septic systems and BIPs economy from existing funds. Designate funding for priority areas in disparity counties and establish rural wastewater systems initiative throuth the Regional Councils and Rural Maryland.

Mautz: Crime is one of several top issues. The effort to implement Police Reform has undermined our law enforcement and has not improved policing. I will support and work to implement policies that support our police and law enforcement. Also, I will work to implement transparency in our criminal justice system, and will support new laws that serve as a deterrent to criminal activity.

Carozza: The safety of my constituents is my top priority. We must have safe neighborhoods and communities in order to be successful in achieving all other goals. I will continue to be a strong supporter of law enforcement, fire/ems, health care workers and all involved in public safety by ensuring they have the resources they need to protect the public. I support additional security at our schools and increased penalties for repeat, violent offenders to ensure consequences for criminal activity.

What steps would you take to increase transparency in your office?

Hyman: We cannot build strong families, healthy communities, or genuine and sustainable economic prosperity on a platform of divisiveness and mistrust. If we want those things, we must build bridges to one another as a first step in reweaving the fabric of our democracy. I believe that transparency is a fundamental obligation of government, and am committed to providing excellent constituent service and to being accessible and responsible to District 37 constituents.

Eckardt: Continue to be highly visible in the community, weekly wrapups on the newest information on open meetings in Annapolis. Assure internet connectivity for all households. In Maryland all committees, hearings and voting sessions are online. The budget and documents are also available. Include the public via zoom and phone as necessary. We also provide tutorials in accessing information

Mautz: I strongly support video streaming of all proceedings in the General Assembly and committees to ensure citizens have access. It can be difficult to access recordings, I will work to ensure they are more user friendly. I firmly support in person and open meetings for the public to participate if they wish to drive to Annapolis. I also plan to conduct periodic, public meetings within our district.

Carozza: I support continued efforts to open up more hearings, meetings and forums held by state government agencies and by the MD General Assembly to the public, to ensure greater accessibility to the public, and to increase the posting on the appropriate websites. In my own Senate office, I will continue to provide weekly email legislative updates during session and to use my social media, primarily Facebook, to post more public service announcements for my constituents on timely issues and events.

Comments / 0

