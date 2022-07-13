ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

$2M Project Will Replace Fish Pier Bulkhead

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

CHATHAM – The popularity of the municipal fish pier is undeniable. In recent weeks, staff at the Shore Road facility have counted as many as 3,000 visitors a day eager to catch a glimpse of fishing boats unloading or seals frolicking in the water. But the pier is...

capecodchronicle.com

Cape Cod Chronicle

Fire Association And Conservation Trust Get Firehouse Property

HARWICH – Selectmen voted Monday night to choose the non-profit commitment to the community over an additional revenue source in awarding the sale of the former fire station property at 203 Bank St. The board unanimously voted to sell the 2.06 acre property upon which the town’s first fire...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster Select Board, Plan Board Approve Housing Production Plan

BREWSTER – Hiring a program administrator was the first goal of the Brewster Housing Production Plan approved by the Select Board June 30, 2017. Three weeks later, the town completed that goal by hiring Jill Scalise as housing coordinator. A self-proclaimed “data person,” Scalise is Cape Cod’s lead contact...
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town. A grant from The Recycling Partnership,...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Towns Report Enough Staff For Most Beach And Rec Programs

On the Fourth of July, when beach weather was perfect and the Cape was crowded with visitors, there was lifeguard staffing at all of the major Lower Cape beaches, despite the labor shortage and the lack of workforce housing. Hardest hit appears to have been Chatham, which is operating with...
CHATHAM, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Wayside Buyer Purchases Chatham Highlander Motel

CHATHAM — Rhode Island-based Procaccianti Companies, which bought the Wayside Inn earlier this year, has purchased the Chatham Highlander motel for just over $7.7 million. “The Highlander will go through a complete renovation of the guest rooms and public areas but will be targeted at a slightly different guest than the Wayside Inn,” Procaccianti Chief Investment Officer Rob Leven said. The Highlander has typically been marketed as a choice for more budget-conscious visitors, with base room rates currently posted at $289 per night, about $200 less than the Wayside.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicle crash closes Route 28 in Dennis near Harwich line

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis late Thursday morning shut down the roadway in that area. No serious injuries were reported. Dennis Police posted that Route 28 from Sea Street to Telegraph Road in Dennis Port will be closed until further notice while a motor vehicle crash that occurred at Route 28 and Depot Street is investigated.
DENNIS, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Early Files: Cape Cod Secretarial School students aid war effort

The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. Volunteers: A legal town meeting is to be held in this town on Monday next, to take measures to raise the quota of the town. More than a just proportion of the quota of this County has been assigned to Barnstable, and much less to some other towns. We hear of no enlistments yet, in this vicinity. (Note: Another article in the same issue of the Barnstable Patriot indicated that 3,000 troops for the Civil War were to be raised from Massachusetts, including 284 from Barnstable County, 48 being from the town of Barnstable.)
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Powers Gets High Marks In Evaluation By Selectmen

HARWICH – Town Administrator Joseph Powers received high grades from the board of selectmen during an evaluation presentation on Monday night. He was praised for his procurement management, budget development and subject matter expertise. “Joe is doing a great job,” Selectmen Larry Ballantine and Julie Kavanagh said. Selectman Donald...
HARWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed after jumping from Sagamore bridge onto road

A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Road closed at Sagamore Bridge due to police activity

BOURNE – Sandwich Road was closed at the Sagamore Bridge due to police activity after a horrific and tragic scene unfolded in front of drivers around 7:45 PM Wednesday. Despite motorists stopping and performing CPR on an individual that person was pronounced dead. Motorists were urged to use the Scenic Highway as an alternate route until the investigation was complete. The Sagamore Bridge itself remained fully open. Sandwich Road reopened about 10 PM.
Cape Cod Chronicle

Mail Found In Laundromat Dumpster

CHATHAM – An unspecified amount of U.S. mail was found inside a dumpster not far from the Chatham Post Office at 802 Main St. All of the recovered mail has been delivered to recipients, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. A “significant” amount of mail was discovered in a...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Fire breaks out at house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the ranch style house at 47 Sandwich Road shortly before 4 PM to find smoke and flames on the porch. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames which appeared to mainly on the outside of the structure. No injuries were reported.
FALMOUTH, MA

