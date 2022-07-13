Somerset County Commissioners: Meet the candidates

Delmarva Now/The Daily Times sent questionnaires to the Republicans and Democrats seeking a Somerset County Commissioners seat.

Included were basic biographical questions, as well as opportunities to list websites and social media accounts so voters can learn beyond just answers to the questions we asked. Responses were limited to 500 characters — the equivalent of more than two tweets. Responses are published unedited.

The questionnaire was sent in mid-June, and follow-ups were made with those who hadn't responded. Those who didn't answer by June 29 are listed below as "Did not respond."

The primary is July 19, but early voting runs from July 7 through July 14.

Below, you will find biographical information followed by Q&A responses:

DISTRICT 1

Democrat

Craig N. Mathies

(unopposed in election)

DISTRICT 2

Republican

Caleb M. Shores

Age: 41

Occupation: Self employed

Primary residence: Princess Anne

Darryl K. Webster

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired

Primary Residence: Princess Anne (Mt. Vernon)

DISTRICT 3

Republican

Eldon S. Willing

Unopposed in Primary.

Did not respond.

Democratic

Orlondo Dell Taylor

Unopposed in Primary.

Age: 53

Occupation: Correctional dietary officer

Primary residence: Princess Anne

( Did not complete Q&A.)

District 4

Republican

Charles W. Laird

(Unopposed in Primary)

Did not respond

Democratic

Deborah A. Nissley

(Unopposed in Primary)

Age: 70

Occupation: Answering service operator

Primary residence: Crisfield

DISTRICT 5

Republican

Tim Howlett

(Unopposed in Primary)

Age: 61

Occupation: Self Employed/Retired State of Md

Primary residence: Crisfield

Democrat

Randy Laird

(Unopposed in Primary)

Did not respond.

What makes you the best candidate for this office?

Shores : As a County Commissioner, I will always put the residents and their well being first. I will fight against illegal state or federal laws and mandates which could negatively effect our residents. As the current elected Board of Education member for district 2, I have gained a lot of experience in budgeting, hiring, state regulations and working with employees. As a father of two, I would like to see Somerset County be a place for my children and others to stay, not just pass through.

Webster : The ability to talk and communicate with all different types of people is one of my strong points. My past experience as an Administrator in the Department of Public Safety will serve me well, during my career I learned to manage multi-million dollar budgets while managing 2 different correctional facilities. During this time i was also tasked with many personnel issues, involving hiring interviews, promotional interviews, the disciplinary process, and other aspects of the operations.

Nissley : As a fresh face in government, I will bring new perspectives to Somerset County. I want to stand for all people in the county. I have a strong interest in local and national news and follow issues closely. I decided to run for this position because at the time there was barely any competition in the races. At the last minute more candidates joined in. I wanted there to be more balance in the commissioners, knowing that at least one candidate has extreme right wing views.

Howlett : My love and passion for Crisfield and Smith Island! I care deeply for what’s best for the people and their well-being. Being waterfront communities, we attract many to see the beauty here. There is so much more potential for this area and I am very interested in finding the necessary resources to bring businesses and visitors to this area. I feel very connected to the residents due to my relationships over the decades with them. I feel I understand the Culture and it’s needs.

What is the top issue facing this office, and what are your plans to address it?

Shores : The top issue is lack of opportunities for young, as well as older residents in Somerset County. There is little job creating economic growth, causing the residents to foot the county’s bill in the name of high property taxes and other fees. There is little support for economic growth through small businesses, which are the back bone of America. I will work diligently to promote small businesses and attract other job creating opportunities to our county while keeping our small town feel.

Webster : Our education needs to be addressed. From some of the curriculum to violence and the threat of violence in our schools. Speaking to violence, we need to work together with the school administration, teachers and resource officers to suppress any and all acts of violence. I believe that every school in the county should have at least one resource officer and I will push for the funding to see that it happens. We want families to feel comfortable having their children in our public schools.

Nissley : The top issue in Somerset County is keeping the rural appeal of this county while addressing the issues of poverty and lack of resources such as affordable housing and transportation, as well as issues of flooding and infrastructure. I plan to keep an open mind to industries that want to come to Somerset County and I want to encourage practices that will protect the environment. I want to pursue grants that will help us address our goals.

Howlett : Economic Development is a serious issue facing this area, particularly in Crisfield. My wife and I have owned 4 Successful Businesses in Crisfield, one at two locations. Currently we have 2, Tim & Doris’s Country Store in Crisfield, and my HVACR business which operates in Crisfield, Smith & Tangier Islands. More Businesses are needed to fill vacant buildings on the strip. Many visitors share the potential for Crisfield and are puzzled that we are not thriving. I’m exited about how we can improve

What steps would you take to increase transparency in your office?

Shores : If given the opportunity by the voters to be their next County Commissioner, I would like to see the meeting time changed to after 4 o’clock in afternoon, allowing working people to attend and be given the opportunity to have a say in what goes on in our county. I believe as an elected official, the citizens have a right to know what’s going on. As a commissioner, I will have an open door policy and will encourage more citizen involvement. After all, the citizens will be who I will work for.

Webster : Simply put, just be honest. If something can be done, put an honest effort into seeing it through. If you're not sure of something, admit it, but do the research and make your findings known. If it cant be done and you know it, say so, don't put people off when you already know the answer.

Nissley : I don't see much published about the county commissioners meetings. We have a free weekly paper where we could announce the meetings and the agenda. We could write a summary of the meetings. I would be happy to do that if elected. The website needs to be improved. I find it hard to find pertinent information on it.

Howlett : Social Media! “Facebook”. I’m very active on social media, I’m a communicator! I feel strongly that information should be constantly shared regarding the works of the County. The County has meetings at 2:00 pm on Tuesday’s, and use an audio only platform to hear the meeting. The meetings should be held when all can come. My experience has been less than satisfactory and I feel this should improve. It is critical that the residents are informed of what’s going on, transparency is paramount!

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Somerset County Commissioners: Meet the candidates