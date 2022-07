ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday looks a bit drier for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, daily rain chances are coming up in the forecast. Pockets of fog may impact the Thursday morning commute. Outside of a slight chance for a stray shower or two, we’re looking at more sunshine across the region. Morning temperatures will start in the 60s before warming up into the warm 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect some clouds to move in late in the day.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO