ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Will Barton excelled in Baltimore before reaching the NBA. Now close to home with Wizards, he’s set to ‘play with even more passion.’

By Ryan McFadden Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — NBA veteran and Baltimore-born Will Barton’s introduction to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday afternoon consisted of children screaming in excitement, countless autographs and the classic game of knockout.

Two weeks after Barton was traded to Washington from the Denver Nuggets, where he spent eight seasons as a reliable scorer, he stepped onto the court inside the Trinity University gymnasium during the Jr. Wizards Summer Camp, greeted by kids clapping and banging against the wooden floor. He answered questions ranging from life in the NBA to who’s the greatest player of all time. He would then get eliminated in knockout, allowing the campers to have their moment in glory before Barton signed photos of him wearing a Wizards No. 5 jersey and even some of the kids’ basketball shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htNB3_0gdssM3I00
“It drives me to play harder and to play with even more passion,” Will Barton, who will soon be entering his 12th season in the NBA, said of playing close to his hometown of Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Moments later, Barton was surrounded by reporters asking about playing close to Baltimore, the city that molded him into the player and person he is at 31. Knowing his family can drive to watch him play on a daily basis, Barton said his return to the area means everything.

“It drives me to play harder and to play with even more passion,” said Barton, who is entering his 12th season in the league.

Barely more than an hour away from Capital One Arena, where the Wizards play their home games, Barton was a star at Lake Clifton. After playing two seasons at City College and one at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, which Barton called a “vital” moment in his basketball career, he led Lake Clifton to a perfect 28-0 record. Barton was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2009 All-Metro Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while helping the Lakers win a state championship.

Barton, who was a five-star recruit and ranked the eighth-best player in the 2010 class by ESPN, played his final year of high school basketball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Still, the competition level in the Maryland area was essential to his journey to the NBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO3fd_0gdssM3I00
Will Barton was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2009 All-Metro Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while helping Lake Clifton win a state championship.

“Playing in this area, no one is going to give you [anything],” he said. “It’s tough, gritty, and we really get after it. I feel like it’s the best basketball in the world.”

Barton made a lasting impact in two seasons at Memphis. He led the team in minutes played as a freshman before becoming the 2012 Conference USA Player of the Year, averaging a team-best 18 points per game.

Barton was drafted in the second round by the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played three seasons before getting traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2015. The 6-foot-6 guard flourished in the Mile High City, averaging 14 points and five rebounds in eight seasons with the Nuggets.

Barton’s mother, Karen Bush, was the first person he called when he learned he’d be headed to Washington along with teammate Monte Morris. Even though he was surprised about the move, Barton was excited that his mother will have 41 opportunities to watch him play.

“Anytime you [leave] somewhere that you have been [at] for so long there’s a shock factor,” he said. “Once I found out where I was going, I was intrigued and ready to go.”

Barton said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard and coach Wes Unseld Jr., also a Baltimore-born standout who was previously an assistant in Denver, wants him to be himself. They hope Barton can help the Wizards with his energy, scoring and veteran leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2nwQ_0gdssM3I00
Former Lake Clifton standout Will Barton, dunking during the 2009 Class 3A state championship game against Friendly, was recently acquired via trade by the Washington Wizards. Barton led the Lakers to a 28-0 record 13 years ago and was named The Baltimore Sun's All-Metro Player of the Year. (Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston)

Barton wants to contribute as a playmaker while continuing to serve as a mentor to Isaiah Todd, who was also born in Baltimore and will be entering his second season.

“I’m like a big brother to him,” he said. “He played a couple of times with my AAU team and things of that nature, so we have a pretty good relationship. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Barton said being in Washington allows him to take occasional trips to Baltimore to be more involved in his WB5 Foundation, which provides hope and support for low-income communities.

But more importantly, Barton hopes to inspire kids in Baltimore and the campers who were star-struck by his appearance that their dreams of playing professional basketball can be a reality.

“I want to give them a big-time effort every night because kids from our area need to see that,” he said.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Washington, MD
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Todd
Person
Will Barton
Person
Tommy Sheppard
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The massive trade package Knicks may need to pull off Donovan Mitchell trade

The New York Knicks already made a splash this summer, signing Jalen Brunson to a $110 million deal. But, they could be looking to make even more noise. The Utah Jazz is reportedly listening to offers for franchise star Donovan Mitchell and the Knicks are at the top of the list as one of his potential landing spots. After all, Spida hails from New York and scouts from the organization did watch him in the playoffs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz baiting Knicks to pay most premium price for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. After the Jazz have reportedly softened their stance — now listening to offers for their three-time All-Star guard — the expectation around the league is that the Knicks will try to put together a package to bring Mitchell home.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Former Clippers Star Signs With New Team

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA veteran Austin Rivers is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year contract. Woj: "Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Rivers played 67 games for Denver a year ago, where new president Tim Connelly signed him in consecutive seasons."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Denver Nuggets#Trinity University#Capital One Arena#City College
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles mock draft roundup: For unpredictable club, there’s a clear top choice for No. 1 overall pick

For the second time in four years, the Orioles enter the Major League Baseball draft with the No. 1 overall selection. It couldn’t come at a more interesting time. Baltimore is in the midst of a 10-game winning streak — its longest since 1999 — to climb above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2017. Since calling up 2019 top draft pick Adley Rutschman on May 21, the Orioles (45-44) have gone 29-19 to sit just two games back of an American League wild-card spot entering Thursday’s day off.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans vs. Wizards: New Orleans Needs More From Dereon Seabron

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing all three of their 2022 NBA Draft Picks going into the third game of NBA Summer League action. Dyson Daniels (ankle), E.J. Liddell (ACL), and Karlo Matkovic (hand) have suffered knocks from minor to major. Matkovic’s stitches will only be in a few more days then he will return to Europe. Daniels will be available for training camp. Liddell is all but ruled out for the year. Still, the Pelicans can use the next three games to develop Jared Harper, John Petty Jr., and Dereon Seabron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy