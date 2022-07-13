Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin

TRURO – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark activity app reported several shark sightings at Cape Cod beaches Thursday. Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed for swimming just after noon for about an hour due to a shark spotted off the shore. One sighting was also reported nearby Nauset Harbor, and three… .
TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall and Oates to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Barnstable County… .
HYANNIS – Work continues by Barnstable County officials on how best to utilize the American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the region, but experts say the biggest challenge remains clear: housing and water quality. Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO and lead for the county’s ARPA committee Paul Niedzwiecki said… .
HYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June. Mild… .
WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
CHATHAM, Mass. — Great white sharks were spotted in the water off beaches on Cape Cod on Thursday. There were reported shark sightings off North Beach Island in Chatham and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. One spotter pilot reported seeing...
FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town. A grant from The Recycling Partnership, a… .
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis late Thursday morning shut down the roadway in that area. No serious injuries were reported. Dennis Police posted that Route 28 from Sea Street to Telegraph Road in Dennis Port will be closed until further notice while a motor vehicle crash that occurred at Route 28 and Depot Street is investigated.
The North End of Boston, Massachusetts was the sight of one of the strangest and most unbelievable tragedies in modern history. In the early afternoon of January 15th, 1919, a large storage tank filled with 2.3 million (US) gallons of molasses, burst, sending a two-story flood into the streets of Boston. The rushing molasses is estimated to have been traveling around 35 mph (56km/h).
This lakeside lodge comes with a dock where you can store boats and kayaks, so getting out on the water is a breeze. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price:$975,000. Size: 1,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms. Bathrooms: 1...
Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
When it comes to drinking water, Mattapoisett has seen its share of struggles over the past year. Back in October, a boil-water order was issued for the town after testing results indicated the presence of E. coli in the drinking water system for Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion and Rochester. The very...
WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
Our homes wear siding like a winter coat, bundled up in cedar-check plaids or vinyl stripes to withstand the weather. And when that overcoat is looking tattered — whether your home is clad in 100-year-old painted pine shingles, 60-year-old asbestos-cement tiles, 50-year-old aluminum, or 30-year-old vinyl — you might entertain the idea of replacing it with new siding.
BOURNE – Sandwich Road was closed at the Sagamore Bridge due to police activity after a horrific and tragic scene unfolded in front of drivers around 7:45 PM Wednesday. Despite motorists stopping and performing CPR on an individual that person was pronounced dead. Motorists were urged to use the Scenic Highway as an alternate route until the investigation was complete. The Sagamore Bridge itself remained fully open. Sandwich Road reopened about 10 PM.
A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH – A new three-part, locally-produced series aiming to educate residents in Falmouth about why housing is an issue that affects the entire community will air on Falmouth Community Television (FCTV). The first episode will highlight problems faced by the business, education, science, and other communities… .
