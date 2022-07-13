ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Downtown Sidewalk Days Begin

By Dave Strandberg
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Downtown Duluth Sidewalk Days Festival gets underway on Wednesday and continues through Friday. Besides downtown merchants offering...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

New Lake Superior Plaza Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The newly designed Lake Superior Plaza at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street had a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The space, next to the Allete headquarters building, is the company’s attempt to create a community gathering space that features their sustainability in action strategy.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Sidewalk Days’ Brings the Downtown Duluth Area to Life

DULUTH, Minn — Sidewalk Days took over the streets of Duluth today. This 3-day event showcases nearly 100 vendors and attracts more than four thousand people each year. It’s a booming event for downtown businesses, but what happens when they pack up, head back inside, and return to their day to day sales?
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Littlefork, West Duluth, Moose Lake

Littlefork-Big Falls, MN- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recently awarded $3.7 million to fund stop arm cameras statewide. Littlefork-Big Falls received about $38,000 for 13 cameras. The cameras will help enforce Stop Arm Violations and keep students safe. State law requires all vehicles to stop when a bus’ arm is down and lights are flashing. Minnesota bus drivers observed as many as a thousand violations in a day in 2022. Eastrange Academy in Eveleth also received funding for two cameras.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth-Superior harbor dredging begins early August

Dredging in the Duluth-Superior harbor is set to begin in early August, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A $2.72 million contract has been awarded to Roen Salvage Co. from Sturgeon Bay, to mechanically dredge about 76,000 cubic yards of material from the harbor. That material will be moved to the Erie Pier Confined Disposal Facility (CDF) and the 40th Avenue West Placement Area.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
KOOL 101.7

Head Of The Lakes Fair Announces 2022 Event Details

One of the best parts of summer? All of the different fairs! The Head of the Lakes Fair is one of them and organizers just announced details for this year's big spectacle. Speaking of fun summer fairs, the Minnesota State Fair just announced their new foods for this year. The fun new foods range from pickle pizza to cake on a stick. Some of them are definitely meant for Instagram posts rather than enjoyment. Ha!
DULUTH, MN
B105

Canal Park Condo With Unbelievable Lake Views On The Market

There is just one word for this condo located in Canal Park: incredible! There's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live in the heart of Duluth with this home on the market. There are always amazing homes on the market these days. Recently, I came across the most incredible house hidden along Superior Street in Duluth. I work and spend time often in the area and had no idea a home was nestled among the businesses!
DULUTH, MN
Mark Elworth Jr

Moose Lake Agate Days 2022

This article is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Lake Superior Agates will be at the show(Photo Credit: Wikipedia) The Moose Lakes Agate Days will be here again this weekend!. It's a free gem and mineral show with over 100 venders.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Blatnik Bridge Update: Total Rebuild + No Hammond Connection

As the eventual replacement project for the Blatnik Bridge approaches its start date, the final design is starting to become clearer. Two major design questions seem to now have an answer; one involves the final location and scope of the project (i.e. will it be rebuilt on the existing footings or become a totally new structure) and the other involves how the bridge connects to traffic at it's base when it lands in Superior.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Iron Range, Duluth, Minnesota

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is expanding its “Summer Buddy Backpacks” program. The backpacks include shelf-stable foods for kids to eat over the weekend. The program coincides with their summer-long Meet Up and Chow Down program that provides free lunch to students Mondays through Thursdays. New pickup locations for the weekend meals are Mondays in Eveleth, Tuesdays in Gilbert and Wednesdays in Keewatin.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

This Tour Of Downtown Duluth Video Paints An Unflattering Picture Of The City

If you've been scanning Facebook lately, chances are you've seen friends sharing a video that paints an unflattering picture of Duluth. The video is called 'Tour Of Downtown Duluth' and it's posted on a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The page currently features three videos, but the 'Tour Of Downtown Duluth' video has been viewed significantly more than the other two.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
B105

New Restaurant Opening In Superior Next Month

Warning: reading this story will make your mouth water. A brand new restaurant is opening in Superior, Wisconsin next month and it looks amazing. This is one of many amazing new restaurants that have opened in the Twin Ports recently. A new taco shop opened in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth back in May to great acclaim. The spot is called Hungry Hippie Tacos and it is the second location for the taco shop.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Superior School District Ends Free Lunch Program

Maybe there is no such thing as a free lunch. After two years of providing free school lunches to all students, the Superior School District will end the program - effective with the beginning of the upcoming school year. Funding for the meals had been coming from a federal subsidy, as part of the national COVID-19 pandemic response through the United States Department of Agriculture.
SUPERIOR, WI
mprnews.org

Kinney, Minn. secedes from the U.S.: On this day in history

It was on this day 45 years ago — July 13, 1977 — that the tiny town of Kinney, Minn., on the Iron Range sought to gain independence from the United States. The Mesabi Daily News headline read, “Move over Monaco. Here comes Kinney.”. On its surface,...
KINNEY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cirrus unveils brand new expansion in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- One of Duluth’s biggest employers showcased its brand new state-of-the-art expansion today as demand increases. Cirrus Aircraft unveiled its expansion attached to the existing center by holding a ribbon ceremony with Duluth city leaders. The new facility will help increase aircraft design space by over thirty percent...
DULUTH, MN
WNMT AM 650

Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 33 year old man was treated and released from a local hospital for a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Following an investigation, Duluth Police and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force located and arrested a 22 year old suspect in the shooting during a traffic stop at the I-35 off ramp to 27th Avenue West.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Zoo Announced Lion Lily Has Passed Away

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo announced in a Facebook post, their female African Lion Lily has passed away Tuesday. After very quickly becoming lethargic and losing her appetite the veterinary staff sedated her and performed a full exam over the week. The initial findings indicated a possible...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kayaker helps lost 6-year-old found swimming alone in St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. -- A kayaker found a 6-year-old boy swimming alone in the St. Louis River and helped him back to safety after he was separated from his parent's sailboat.The Duluth Police Department said the boy was wearing a life jacket when he was discovered on July 5.The kayaker who helped the young child back to shore called 911 because the boy was extremely cold. Police responded to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard around 4:12 p.m.Officers interviewed the child's parent and learned they were sailing on the river when the boy wanted to swim next to the boat, holding an attached rope. The boy lost hold of the rope, and the wind pushed the sailboat away from the boy.The parent says they could not navigate back to the boy due to the currents of the river and the wind and was forced to beach the boat ashore.According to the police report, the boy told his parent he would swim back to shore, but the current prevented him from doing so.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Woman arrested following Duluth stabbing

Duluth, MN-- A man is in the hospital and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing in Duluth Thursday morning. Authorities say shortly before noon, a woman flagged down a Duluth Police Officer, saying a man was stabbed on the 300 block of E. 5th Street. Officers located a...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy