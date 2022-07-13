ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Star To Re-Debut With A Mask Next Week

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former A-Kid will re-debut as Axiom on next week’s “NXT 2.0” episode, WWE announced Tuesday. A new vignette aired for Axiom on the 7/12 episode, showing the high-flying wrestler browsing through comic books in a store, and then wearing a mask inside a ring. During...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 2

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Big Heel Turn on This Week’s WWE NXT, NXT Champions Breaking Up?

The WWE NXT Tag Team Champions appear to be splitting up soon. Roxanne Perez, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, was found unconscious in the parking lot at the beginning of Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode. As her partner Cora Jade was not present, she was unable to identify her attacker. By cashing in her Breakout Tournament contract, Perez was set to face NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the main event, and the rest of the night was spent wondering who assaulted Perez and if she’d be able to face Rose.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

THAT One? WWE Writers Considered Bringing Back Attitude Era Stable

Flash from the past. WWE has been around for a very long time now and the company has a rather incredible history. Over time, there have been a lot of different periods and eras, some of which are a lot more famous than others. There have been some very famous ones though, and WWE seemed to be interested in bringing back something that likely would have only fit in one era.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

More Details On Natalya Breaking Character At WWE Live Event

That was definitely a moment. The idea of wrestling is that people are in the ring having a match/fight and it is all about seeing who wins. The trick is that the people are having to put together a performance by convincing the fans that what they are seeing is real. At the same time though, sometimes you see something happen that isn’t exactly planned, which was the case over the weekend. Now we know a bit more about what happened.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Roderick Strong
wrestlingrumors.net

Not So Fast? Update On Future Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

They might not be back. There are a variety of titles in the wrestling world and some of them are featured on a regular basis. A few of those titles are designated for specific groups or classes of wrestlers, meaning the competition for them is a bit more narrow. Now though, it seems that you might not be seeing some of them again, as WWE doesn’t exactly seem interested.
WWE
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
The Spun

Look: LeBron Has A 5-Word Message For Brittney Griner

Despite his recent controversial comments, LeBron James has not backed down from calling for Brittney Griner to be freed from Russia. Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. After pleading guilty last week, she faces up to 10 years in prison. James sent out a message...
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey: What Is The Former UFC Star’s MMA Record?

Ronda Rousey has been making waves in WWE for a while now after transitioning from combat sports to the world of sports entertainment. Ever since her first on-camera appearance at SummerSlam 2014, the self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” was rumored to be entering the squared circle for years before she officially signed with the company in 2017. After making her presence felt in the aftermath of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, she made her in-ring WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34, successfully teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has since won both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships, main-evented WWE’s first all-woman pay-per-view, and taken part in the first Wrestlemania main event in history to feature the women’s division. Regardless of how you feel about Rousey, it’s undeniable that her star power and influence helped galvanize WWE’s women’s division from 2017 to 2019.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Top WWE Superstar Set to Miss Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns seems to be out of the WWE Extreme Rules lineup for this year. Before tickets go on sale this Friday, WWE has revealed the advertising materials for the event taking place on October 8 from Philadelphia, PA, and Reigns is not featured. The image below shows the characters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.
MENTAL HEALTH
PWMania

WWE NXT Battle Royal Revealed for Next Week, Updated Card

The schedule for the upcoming WWE NXT 2.0 episode now includes a 20-woman Battle Royal. Due to Cora Jade turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez, Mandy Rose was able to defend the NXT Women’s Title on this week’s episode. Rose needs a new opponent right now. There is...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Paul Wight Set To Use Captain Insano Character In AEW

Paul Wight spent many years working in WWE as Big Show, but in 2021 he decided to make the jump to All Elite Wrestling. During his time with AEW he has mostly worked as a commentator while wrestling sparingly. However, it sounds like fans can expect to see more of...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fightful

Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Set To Appear At C2E2 2022

It will be Boss Time at C2E2. Sasha Banks’ first public appearance since walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw with Naomi on May 16 has officially been announced as Mercedes Varnado has officially been announced as one of the guests appearing at C2E2 2022 on August 6 and 7.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released Star Says He Was Told WWE Dropped The Ball With Him

Fans have seen a lot of up and comers make their way through NXT over the years and in 2014 Tino Sabbatelli signed a deal with the company. Tino Sabbatelli remained with WWE until he was released in April of 2020, but he later returned to the company in October of that same year. However, Tino Sabbatelli’s return to WWE was short-lived as he was once again released from his contract in June of 2021.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy