Mashpee, MA

Mashpee Meets with State Experts on Wastewater

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

MASHPEE – Experts with the Department of Environmental Protection recently joined...

capecoddaily.com

capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair

The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall and Oates to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Barnstable County… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries

BARNSTABLE – In order to keep up with redistricting laws, Barnstable officials have altered precinct boundaries for the upcoming election. The changes reflect data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As a result, some people in Barnstable may have new polling locations. Residents can check where their polling precinct is by… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

New Partnership Will Expand Food Recovery Work on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has partnered with a national nonprofit to limit food waste and redistribute donated surplus food throughout the region. The partnership with Food Rescue US will utilize the group’s app to connect the Cooperative Extension’s network of food donors. “We are seeing a shortage of… .
CHARITIES
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin

PROVINCETOWN – Repair work on the Beech Forest Trail boardwalk has begun. The Cape Cod National Seashore recently announced that crews will be repairing and replacing the elevated boardwalk in Provincetown, blocking off a roughly half-mile section of the trail to visitors. The project is the start of a multi-year… .
PROVINCETOWN, MA
#Wastewater#Water Quality#Stormwater#Dep
reportertoday.com

Francis Farm Clambake Authorized

The clambake at Francis Farm has been given the green light by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais had told committee chairman David LeComte the Council on Aging’s refrigeration units could not be used due to safety issues. Vadnais said the COA kitchen will also be off-limits for use.
REHOBOTH, MA
Boston

Milton schools superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

"While we understand the preliminary information which has been shared is troubling, we also ask for our community’s patience as this process continues." The Milton School Committee voted Thursday to place Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette on paid administrative leave after learning of his arrest in May on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
MILTON, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
capecoddaily.com

Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought

HYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June. Mild… .
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A new three-part, locally-produced series aiming to educate residents in Falmouth about why housing is an issue that affects the entire community will air on Falmouth Community Television (FCTV). The first episode will highlight problems faced by the business, education, science, and other communities… .
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Shark Sighting Prompts Truro Beach Closure

TRURO – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark activity app reported several shark sightings at Cape Cod beaches Thursday. Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed for swimming just after noon for about an hour due to a shark spotted off the shore. One sighting was also reported nearby Nauset Harbor, and three… .
TRURO, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

