The world's first foldable Windows tablet from Lenovo is on sale for just £899 today

By Zac Bowden
 2 days ago

It's been a busy 24 hours thanks to Amazon Prime Day , with deals popping up not just on Amazon, but on other retailer websites too! Even hardware makers are getting in on the fun, with companies like Lenovo slashing prices of many of their products in the UK, including its foldable tablet, the ThinkPad X1 Fold which can currently be had for just £899, down from £1,669.

Launched in 2021, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world's first foldable Windows PC, with an Intel Core i5-L16G7, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage powering things under the hood. It has a large 13.3-inch OLED touch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536, and comes with a mini keyboard accessory in the box that you can lay on one side of the screen to transform it into a mini-laptop.

Grab the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold right now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abZmJ_0gdsqaHm00

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold | £1,669 £900 at Lenovo
Grab the foldable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 fold with Windows 10 or Windows 11. Powered by an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It even supports pen, and comes with a mini keyboard accessory in-box! View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold also supports pen input, making it the first foldable tablet to do so. The foldable display has been reinforced and designed in such a way that it can survive being poked with a digital pen with no issues. Plus, thanks to the hinge design used by Lenovo, there's also a minimal crease where the screen begins to fold, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're rounding up all the best Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day monitor deals too if you're really looking to upgrade your computing setup.

Ars Technica

2022 MacBook Air review: Apple’s clean slate

The new MacBook Air is a remix—a bundle of ideas already seen in other Apple laptops, whether we’re talking about the previous MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, or the 14-inch MacBook Pro. In that sense, it’s not too exciting since we’ve seen most of its individual features...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Oppo to compete in the budget tablet PC market with the Oppo Pad Air

Oppo will be launching its first tablet PC in India next week and along with a refresh of its TWS earbuds lineup. The company will launch the Oppo Pad Air on July 18 alongside the upcoming Reno 8 series smartphones. The budget tablet PC will be competing with Realme, Lenovo and Motorola.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Pre Prime Day back-to-school deal: Acer Aspire 5 upgradeable laptop for just $289

Pre Prime Day back-to-school deals offer excellent deals on select laptops. It's not too early to snag the top-rate Acer Aspire 5 for an incredibly low price. Currently, Amazon offers the Acer Aspire 5 for just $289 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $389, so that's $100 in savings. It's just $1 shy of its all time low price and one of best pre Prime Day laptop deals you can get.
EDUCATION
laptopmag.com

Swipe this HP 15-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen for under $500 on Prime Day

HP Laptop 15 (ef2025nr): was $553 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This HP 15 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is now just $499. For those after a reliable laptop for work or consuming content, you can't go wrong with this 15-inch notebook, boasting 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
Windows Central

Windows Central

ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

