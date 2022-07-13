ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The...

New Partnership Will Expand Food Recovery Work on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has partnered with a national nonprofit to limit food waste and redistribute donated surplus food throughout the region. The partnership with Food Rescue US will utilize the group’s app to connect the Cooperative Extension’s network of food donors. “We are seeing a shortage of… .
High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A new three-part, locally-produced series aiming to educate residents in Falmouth about why housing is an issue that affects the entire community will air on Falmouth Community Television (FCTV). The first episode will highlight problems faced by the business, education, science, and other communities… .
Solar panel installer credited with saving life of autistic child in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: We think Jake Manna should go viral….Here’s Why: Yesterday, he was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay. He heard that people in the neighborhood were looking for a missing, five year old autistic girl. He stopped what he was doing and began searching. He walked down a rural trail […] The post Solar panel installer credited with saving life of autistic child in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth, MA
Barnstable County Officials Stress Issue of Housing and Water Quality

HYANNIS – Work continues by Barnstable County officials on how best to utilize the American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the region, but experts say the biggest challenge remains clear: housing and water quality. Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO and lead for the county’s ARPA committee Paul Niedzwiecki said… .
Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin

PROVINCETOWN – Repair work on the Beech Forest Trail boardwalk has begun. The Cape Cod National Seashore recently announced that crews will be repairing and replacing the elevated boardwalk in Provincetown, blocking off a roughly half-mile section of the trail to visitors. The project is the start of a multi-year… .
Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
Kennedy calls Trustees’ plan ‘rubbish’

Former Trustees of the Reservations regional superintendent Chris Kennedy, a longtime resident of Chappaquiddick who now lives on the Cape, came out swinging against a draft management plan for Trustees beaches that included new over-sand vehicle (OSV) and dog restrictions for Vineyard beaches. In an email to Trustees president John Judge about the plan, Kennedy railed against community exclusion, misleading use of reference materials, and mortal dangers kids would face.
Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
Mashpee Meets with State Experts on Wastewater

MASHPEE – Experts with the Department of Environmental Protection recently joined Mashpee town officials to discuss water quality issues as the region continues to battle stormwater runoff and older septic infrastructure. DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg outlined some of the initiatives the department is undertaking… .
Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
