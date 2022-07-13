South Africa v Wales: Series win would boost Wales for World Cup - Josh Adams

Wales captain Dan Biggar says he feels “pretty good and confident” after shaking off a shoulder injury for Saturday’s Test series decider against South Africa.Biggar went off early in the second half of Wales’ historic 13-12 second-Test victory last weekend and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, but he retains his starting place in Cape Town.“I managed to get through training this morning, which was the last little hurdle,” fly-half Biggar said.“I have been managed well all week and the medics have been brilliant. I feel pretty good and confident in taking to the field on Saturday.“I knew it was a...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO