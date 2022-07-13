ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa v Wales: Series win would boost Wales for World Cup - Josh Adams

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWing Josh Adams says winning a Test series in South Africa would...

www.bbc.com

Related
The Independent

Dan Biggar feeling ‘pretty good and confident’ for decider against South Africa

Wales captain Dan Biggar says he feels “pretty good and confident” after shaking off a shoulder injury for Saturday’s Test series decider against South Africa.Biggar went off early in the second half of Wales’ historic 13-12 second-Test victory last weekend and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, but he retains his starting place in Cape Town.“I managed to get through training this morning, which was the last little hurdle,” fly-half Biggar said.“I have been managed well all week and the medics have been brilliant. I feel pretty good and confident in taking to the field on Saturday.“I knew it was a...
WORLD
BBC

Wales' hockey teams to face South Africa ahead of Commonwealths

Wales' hockey teams will host South Africa in the final Tests before the start of the Commonwealth Games. Five matches will be played on 16, 17 and 19 July - the first on the new pitch at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre. Both nations are fairly evenly matched in terms of...
WORLD
#Wales#Cape Town#Bloemfontein
SkySports

Rok Key: 'Bazball' term devalues England Test team's achievements under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

Rob Key, England's new managing director of men's cricket, has admitted the speed of the turnaround in the Test team's fortunes has taken him by surprise. England, under the new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, have romped to four Test wins in four this summer - chasing fourth-innings targets in excess of 275 in each of those victories - after having won only won one of their prior 17 games.
SPORTS
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Sporting history awaits tourists in the 'Mother City'

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off:16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Rugby history awaits Wales this weekend....
RUGBY
The Independent

Key talking points as Scotland face series decider against Argentina

Scotland take on Argentina in the final match of their summer tour on Saturday.The Test series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the deciding encounter.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the game in Santiago Del Estero.Winner takes allA second look at your Scotland team for Saturday's @lospumas series decider.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/pOznczQEeb— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 14, 2022Scotland were under pressure after a poor first-half performance in the opening Test led to a 26-18 defeat. They responded emphatically by running in four tries in 27 minutes during a 29-6 victory in the second...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Watch: Netherlands take early lead over Portugal with incredible header

The Netherlands have taken an early lead in their Group C clash with Portugal at Women’s EURO 2022. The match is a crucial one for the continuation of both of these sides in the tournament after Sweden beat Switzerland 2-1 earlier in the day to go top of the group. With that in mind, the Dutch have made the perfect start to the match, scoring after just seven minutes.
SOCCER
BBC

County Championship: Rory Burns hits century for Surrey against Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three) Surrey 515: Burns 132, Foakes 86*, Amla 79; Bess 5-126 Yorkshire (7 pts) lead Surrey (6 pts) by 71 with 8 wickets standing. England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes hit a superb unbeaten 86, expertly backing up Rory Burns' century,...
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Ryan Rickelton scores century for Northants against Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three) Northamptonshire 303 & 284-5: Rickelton 101*, Neesham 91; Stewart 2-51 Kent 335: Cox 72, Denly 63, Leaning 63; White 4-62 Northants (6 pts) lead Kent (6 pts) by 252 runs. An unbeaten 101 from Northamptonshire's Ryan Rickelton means a...
SPORTS
BBC

Eriksen salutes move to 'perfect place'

Christian Eriksen says he still has "major ambitions" to fulfil after completing his move to Manchester United. The Denmark midfielder agreed terms with United last week and, with the move finally confirmed, he admits he is looking forward to getting started at Old Trafford. "Manchester United is a special club,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE

