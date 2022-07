The Little Falls Legion defeated their Sub-State Rivals the Foley Legion, backed by seven hits on a walk off in the eighth inning. Ben Kropik started on the mound for Little Falls, he threw one inning, have up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Beau Thoma threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. George Moore threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts. Will Czech threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Collin Kray threw two innings to close it out and to earn the win, he recorded a strikeout.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO