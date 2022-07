A national suicide prevention and mental health crisis number will be active starting July 16. Advocates hope the launch of 9-8-8 will make it easier for those in need to get in touch with people who can help, similar to people have learned to call 9-1-1 for emergency situations. But there are concerns not all states are ready. Resources, such as adequate staff, are needed to make sure the system functions as intended. Otherwise, people may be left waiting on hold or their calls shifted out of their area or state.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO