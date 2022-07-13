ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘It’s inhumane’: how US prison work breaks bodies and minds for pennies

By Michael Sainato
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZukIw_0gdspZO800
FILE - This June 20, 2014 file photo shows the Rikers Island jail complex in New York, with the Manhattan skyline in the background. It's hard to find anyone on board with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to toughen the state's bail laws, two years after they were retooled to keep people from being jailed because they are poor. The debate over bail in New York has been fierce enough to delay passage of the state's budget. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

Susan Dokken, who is in a halfway house re-entry program in California, worked throughout her sentence in prison, even after she suffered a stroke and required extra help – a request for which was ignored.

“I couldn’t work and wasn’t supposed to, and I couldn’t even talk for a year,” said Dokken, 60.

During the pandemic, she was sent to work at a nearby men’s prison to make lunches, despite not feeling safe doing so and having medical issues that weren’t treated, such as anemia and requiring dentures she never received.

“With my medical issues, I shouldn’t have been made to work at all,” said Dokken. “The pay is so low, and what they make you do, it’s just not right.”

Among the more than 1.2 million Americans imprisoned in federal and state prisons, two out of three are forced to work while imprisoned. The 13th amendment of the US constitution abolished slavery or involuntary servitude, but included an exception for prisoners; critics have called prison work modern-day slavery .

Dokken’s pay started at 12 cents an hour and prisoners have the ability after positive reviews to increase their pay to 24 cents an hour, while they’re charged full price when they buy basic necessities through the commissary.

Dokken explained that if prisoners refused to work, they would have privileges revoked and possibly get written up, which would follow them on their record to parole and probation.

Before she worked at the men’s prison, Dokken sewed clothing for the US military, and if she or other prisoners didn’t reach a productivity quota – 2,500 shorts a day – their pay of just a few cents an hour would be reduced.

Related: US prison workers produce $11bn worth of goods and services a year for pittance

According to a June 2022 report published by the American Civil Liberties Union, prison labor generates more than $11bn annually, with more than $2bn generated from the production of goods, and more than $9bn generated through prison maintenance services. Wages range on average from 13 cents to 52 cents per hour, but many prisoners are paid nothing at all, and their low wages are subject to various deductions.

Sarah Corley was incarcerated in Missouri and Georgia during periods over the past decade, and worked without pay while imprisoned in Georgia and with varying pay in Missouri from a few cents to a few dollars a day, depending on the work assignment.

An artist, Corley said she now sells paintings for a few hundred dollars a piece, but while incarcerated, the correctional staff consistently commissioned her to do art work for their personal use as one of her work assignments, without any compensation.

“I was painting very expensive paintings for the staff and they were getting it for free,” said Corley. “The compensation I got was pictures of work afterwards. Realizing how many pieces I just made for free, it was kind of mind blowing, because as most of them are a 16 by 20 foot canvas, around 25 pieces. Today I sell them for $400 to $600, and those officers just got them for free.”

Corley explained that it’s difficult working in prison while basic necessities sold through the prison commissary are so expensive and prisoners aren’t provided adequate food or basic products. She said it was hard to take care of yourself if you don’t have money already or someone outside who is putting money in your account. After work, Corley noted you have to fight for a shower or get in line, and don’t have any time to rest and recuperate from work in prison conditions.

She also worked for the Department of Transportation while imprisoned, performing lawn care, picking up trash and roadkill, and spraying pesticides, all without any on- the-job training or adequate safety protections.

“Those are hard labor jobs, especially for women, and not getting paid, they’re hard on your body. You’re carrying extremely heavy backpacks with chemicals in them, we were chopping down trees, stuff you wouldn’t voluntarily do. It’s a lot of work for no money,” she said.

The ACLU report said 76% of workers surveyed reported they were forced to work or faced additional punishment, 70% said they could not afford basic necessities on their prison labor wages, 70% reported receiving no formal job training and 64% reported concerns for their safety on the job.

Prison workers are also excluded from basic worker protections under federal and state laws, from workers’ rights in regards to safety protection, union rights, or basic wage laws.

The type of work varies, from prison maintenance duties such as janitorial, food preparation, maintenance and repair, or essential services, to public works assignment such as construction, prison industries that produce goods and services to other government agencies through a state-owned corporations, or producing goods and services for a private corporation.

James Finch first worked outside doing landscaping work while in prison in Florida about10 years ago and claimed he was sent back to work after going to the infirmary for heat stress.

He later worked at a recycling plant while in prison, without supervision or training, and while working there started experiencing Bell’s Palsy symptoms – partial paralysis of his face – and didn’t seek proper treatment because it required taking a prison van to the hospital several times a week while shackled.

“I never received a bit of pay for any of the work that I had done,” Finch said. “I thought my face would return to normal, in most cases it does, but mine didn’t.”

Aisha Northington, who was released in 2011 from prison in Georgia, worked throughout her sentence for no pay at all for whatever work was assigned.

“I’ve even seen some people that refused, and they were sent to solitary confinement,” said Northington. “It’s very disheartening. It needs to stop. It’s inhumane.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
AFP

US makes billions from prison labor as inmates earn pennies: rights group

Montrell Carmouche praises Mexico's white beaches and coral reefs, selling it by telephone as a holiday destination while trying not to reveal that he has never been there -- or that he is, in fact, an inmate imprisoned in the United States. Finally, fewer than 5,000 inmates, including Montrell Carmouche, work for private companies, whose clients often do not know the origin of the products. 
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Prison guards forced a Black inmate to chop off his dreadlocks. Now he's suing.

The February 2021 prison memo sent by Warden Brad Adams was clear. “Effective immediately” inmates in the medium-security, all-male prison known as the Northpoint Training Center in central Kentucky, would need to have “searchable hair” if they traveled in or out of the facility – to court, another institution, or to the hospital – or were placed in solitary confinement.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Labor#Us Constitution#Solitary Confinement#Us Military#Americans
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Charleston Press

56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as female prior to being placed in male prison, claims she was abused by male inmates and was denied surgery, lawsuit

A 56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as woman years before she was placed in a male prison, claims that she was abused by the male inmates during her stay in the prison and she was denied geni*al surgery. The trans woman, who is serving a sentence until 2024 for a felony drug offense, in the lawsuit claims she was discriminated and seeks no less than $50,000 in financial compensation and asks to be treated as a woman and transferred from the men-only correctional facility.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
Daily Mail

Female Kill the Bill rioter who attacked police and threw missile at officers becomes 19th protester to be jailed over Bristol unrest as she is sentenced to three years in prison

A woman who attacked police and threw missiles at a police line has become the 19th person to be jailed for rioting after a Bristol Kill the Bill protest last year descended into chaos. Charly Pitman, 24, denied wrongdoing after the event turned into an attack on police outside Bridewell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

I helped an inmate escape prison. 16 years later, I’ve made peace with it

In 2006, Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young, made headlines after she helped convicted murderer John Manard escape from Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. Dorr had been helping inmates train dogs to prepare them for adoption as part of a program she founded called Safe Harbor Prison Dogs. She served 27 months in prison for her role in the escape, and Manard remains in prison. Her story has been featured on “Dateline” and is the inspiration behind the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Jailbreak Lovers,” as well as Dorr’s new book, “Living With Conviction.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

356K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy